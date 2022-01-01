CL vNext

Features
 
 
 
Campaigns
Campaign Entries
Logs
Log Entries
Generators
File Storage Quota
Maximum File Size
Players per Campaign
Billing
What you pay
Free Registration
$0/month
 
 
1
25
1
100
built-in only
100 MB
1 MB
-
-
-
Register
Annual Subscription
$4*/month
+ VAT / Sales Tax
(depending on your country)
unlimited
unlimited
unlimited
unlimited
built-in + custom
1,000 MB
10 MB
25
annual
* $48 + Tax, once per year
Subscribe
Monthly Subscription
$5/month
+ VAT / Sales Tax
(depending on your country)
unlimited
unlimited
unlimited
unlimited
built-in + custom
1,000 MB
10 MB
25
monthly
$5 + Tax, once per month
Subscribe
How to Become the Most Organized Game Master You've Ever Been + Track Every Detail Without Spending Hours on Prep Time Even if
Your GM Alignment is Chaotic Overwhelmed

Campaign Logger App with Automagic Tagging Slices & Dices Your Campaign For You
So You Can Focus on the Story and Being Creative

  1. TAKE DETAILED SESSION NOTES FASTER WITHOUT KEEPING YOUR NOSE IN THE SCREEN ALL THE TIMEOur unique tagging system lets you "at" mention NPCs, location, items, plots, world details and several other categories of game info for automatic linking and cross-referencing. Tag autocomplete means you type each name in just once and then you point and click to add add every time after that.
  2. QUEST FOR RELATED DETAILS: SEARCH, FILTER, MULTI-TAGGINGBecause each Log Entry can handle several tags, you now have instant context and cross-referencing of your notes. Want notes for each room in dungeon level 5? What about all the rooms the PCs haven't entered yet? Or how about a report on every encounter a certain NPC contact appeared in and what they said to the PCs? Need a listing of all party transactions with merchants in Waterdeep? No other app lets you cross-reference your campaign details this easily.
  3. TRACK YOUR CAMPAIGN TIME WITH CUSTOM GAME WORLD DATESPrefix every log entry and campaign detail with an in-game date so you can search and review historical and backstory timelines on the fly.
  4. STORE ALL YOUR CAMPAIGNS, ADVENTURES, AND SESSION NOTES IN ONE PLACEWrite all your ideas and notes down between sessions. Use them at the game table. And log what happens during play. You will seamlessly build an amazing and complete record of every NPC, location, item, plot, house rule, and encounter in your games. Become the most organized GM you've ever been!

Critical Fumble Guarantee

We stand behind our work. Like our books and courses, the Campaign Logger has our Critical Fumble Guarantee. If we roll a "1" and you end up not liking Campaign Logger, email us at support@campaign-logger.com for a full refund, no questions asked. We'll refund you right away. You have 30 days to play with the app and if we've critically fumbled, just email us for a refund. There's no risk to you here.

Registration

When registering, you create an account for use with all our services. First, we will e-mail you to verify your e-mail address. After you confirm your e-mail address, you can start using Campaign Logger.

Subscription

ThriveCart will handle your subscription. After successfully processing your order, we will automatically create an account for your subscription's e-mail address.

If you have already registered or bought another product from us, ensure that you use the same e-mail address. We will then assign your subscription to your existing account.

Privacy Policy

Registering and Using CL

Campaign Logger (CL), Campaign Identity (CID), and Campaign Community (CC) are operated by Jochen Linnemann, the main developer of CL. Please, read our privacy policy for using Campaign Logger for registering with us at Campaign Identity, and for getting support at Campaign Community.

Subscribing to CL

ThriveCart is a service we use for payment processing and don't operate ourselves. Please, read ThriveCart's privacy policy. Active Campaign is a service we use for automating account creation and e-mail onboarding, and that we don't operate ourselves. Please, read Active Campaign' privacy policy. Before you finish subscribing we will summarize this for you and ask for your consent.

