Registration

When registering, you create an account for use with all our services. First, we will e-mail you to verify your e-mail address. After you confirm your e-mail address, you can start using Campaign Logger.

Subscription

ThriveCart will handle your subscription. After successfully processing your order, we will automatically create an account for your subscription's e-mail address.

If you have already registered or bought another product from us, ensure that you use the same e-mail address. We will then assign your subscription to your existing account.

Privacy Policy

Registering and Using CL

Campaign Logger (CL), Campaign Identity (CID), and Campaign Community (CC) are operated by Jochen Linnemann, the main developer of CL. Please, read our privacy policy for using Campaign Logger for registering with us at Campaign Identity, and for getting support at Campaign Community.

Subscribing to CL

ThriveCart is a service we use for payment processing and don't operate ourselves. Please, read ThriveCart's privacy policy. Active Campaign is a service we use for automating account creation and e-mail onboarding, and that we don't operate ourselves. Please, read Active Campaign' privacy policy. Before you finish subscribing we will summarize this for you and ask for your consent.